James Bourne says Busted are ''just finding'' their ''rhythm''.

The 35-year-old star and his bandmates - Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson - went back to their pop punk roots on their latest LP 'Half Way There' but freshened up their sound.

James has been answering their fans' messages on Twitter about how they can top the record - which reached number two in the Official UK chart - and he says that their new music will be even ''better'' as they are enjoying being in the band again.

When one fan asked when their next record will be out, he replied: ''Our albums will keep getting better. Trust me on that. I feel like we're just finding our rhythm.''

And when another said: ''How can they honestly get better than they are now? HALF WAY THERE IS THE BEST! (sic)'', he wrote back: ''They will get better.''

Another user tweeted that they hope they don't ''lose their Busted vibe'', to which he replied: ''The vibe is here to stay.''

The trio are also enjoying playing the new songs live.

James wrote: ''The new songs are really fun to play live.''

The 'Year 3000' hitmakers got more experimental on their 2016 effort 'Night Driver', which came almost 11 years after they first split up, and they recently admitted that their latest record is the album they always wanted to make.

Charlie said: ''We had a great time, there's a lot of fond memories. But I think doing it again now, I feel like we're having a much better time because we're completely in control with what we're doing.

''To be honest, this album has been a bit of a moment for us. We sort of made the album that never was, I feel like this is the seminal Busted album.''