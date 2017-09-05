James Bond reportedly gets married in the new 007 movie.

The much-anticipated new film, which will see Daniel Craig reprise the role of the iconic British agent, is set to feature a surprising plot, according to a Hollywood insider, who has claimed Bond will quit the secret service and marry the woman he loves.

The source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Bond quits the secret service, and he's in love and gets married.''

But the insider added Bond will return to the secret service after his wife is killed.

In the most-recent Bond movie, 2015's 'Spectre', Craig's love interest was played by French actress Lea Seydoux.

And as the new movie opens, the duo will already be a married couple.

The source explained: ''The film's like 'Taken' with Bond.''

Craig only recently confirmed his intention to reprise the role of Bond, having previously suggested he was planning to quit the money-spinning franchise.

But when he was asked last month on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' if he would be returning to the role, the 49-year-old star replied: ''Yes. I couldn't be happier.

''I've been quite cagey about it. I've been doing interviews about it all day and people have been asking me and I've been kind of coy but I kind of felt like, if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you.''

Craig admitted he ''always wanted to return'' to the role, but confirmed the next Bond movie will be his last.

He explained: ''I think this is it. This is it. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait.''