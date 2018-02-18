Christopher Nolan has put to bed rumours he's directing the next James Bond movie.

The 'Dunkirk' filmmaker had previously spoken to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson about his love for the spy movies, but insists he won't be helming the next instalment starring Daniel Craig as the suave MI6 agent, though he'd love to take on the job one day.

Nolan told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs: ''I won't be the man (to direct the next Bond). No, categorically.

''I think every time they hire a new director I'm rumoured to be doing it.

''I'd love to make a Bond film at some point and I think those producers - Barbara and Michael [Broccoli and G Wilson] - they do a tremendous job and Sam Mendes has done a terrific job the last couple of films, so they don't particularly need me.

''But I've always been inspired by the films and would love to do one someday.''

In 2015, Craig was asked if he'd be back again after finishing a difficult 'Spectre' shoot, but he replied he would rather ''slash his wrists''.

He also said he doesn't ''give a f**k'' about who should take over the role, which stars such as Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery have played in the past.

Since the 'Casino Royale' star's comments, a number of actors have been rumoured to take over the role of the Secret Service agent including Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy, Damian Lewis and Idris Elba.

Hardy - who starred in Nolan's 'Dunkirk' - previously said he'd love to see the director helm a Bond movie.

And he said he ''couldn't possibly'' comment on the rumours he himself is being lined up to replace Craig, who is set to bow out after the next instalment, which is slated for release in November 2019.

He said: ''Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool.''

Quizzed on whether he'd be up for the iconic part, he replied: ''You know, there's a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it, you're automatically out of the race. So I can't possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it's gone.''