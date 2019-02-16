The 'Bond 25' release date has been pushed back.

The upcoming James Bond movie - starring Daniel Craig as the suave super spy - was originally due to be released on February 14, 2020, but it has now been postponed until April 8, 2020, MGM has announced.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the movie, which is expected to be Daniel's final outing as James Bond.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes, and Lea Seydoux will all return for 'Bond 25'.

Lea, 33, portrayed Bond girl Dr Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she looks set to reprise her role after support from Craig - and Fukanaga.

Cary said: ''Lea will be returning.''

And speaking about the British trio, the director added: ''You have some of the best actors in the world here. Why wouldn't I have the best coming back?''

In 'Spectre', Seydoux's psychologist alter-ego Swann got hot and steamy with Bond in the freezing Austrian Alps.

She is the daughter of Mr. White - played by Jesper Christensen - and helped the spy identify the criminal and terrorist company SPECTRE.

Fukunaga was named as the hotly-anticipated movie's new director in September, after Danny Boyle walked away from the project over ''creative differences''.

Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said at the time: ''We are delighted to be working with Cary.

''His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.''

Boyle's decision to depart the project was announced on the movie's official Twitter page in August.

The post read: ''Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25 (sic)''