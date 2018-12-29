James Blunt is set to star in his first ever movie role.

The 44-year-old singer has bagged his first film role, alongside comedians David Mitchell, Steve Coogan and Stephen Fry, in 'Greed', which is an upcoming satire about the super-rich from director Michael Winterbottom.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''James has released five albums now, so he has been more than happy to take on a new challenge.

''He is known for his self-deprecating sense of humour, especially with his witty remarks on Twitter, so he jumped at the chance to star in a comedy.''

Last month, the 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker shot scenes at London's Chiltern Firehouse restaurant for the project, which also stars Isla Fisher and features a cameo role from 'Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke.

The upcoming movie - which is written by Sean Gray - was originally set to have Sacha Baron Cohen paying the main character but the 'Borat' actor has since dropped out.

Meanwhile, James previously revealed he prefers to focus on his fans rather than Twitter trolls insulting him from behind a keyboard.

He said: ''I am surprised by the reactions, both positive and negative.

''I get up to 10,000 people night after night watching me, but you might find four negative tweets online and they might affect me more, but I shouldn't forget that thousands of people have spent money to go to one of my concerts.''