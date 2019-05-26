James Blunt says his next album is going to be his saddest yet because ''misery sells''.

The 45-year-old musician is known for his melancholy tracks and he insists his sixth studio LP - the follow-up to 2017's album 'The Afterlove' - will have even more miserable music because some of his lyrics are inspired by bereavements he has suffered in his life.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I am a musician and I'm writing songs, so watch this space. I've just come off 18 months on the road so I've just washed my clothes and I'm back in the studio.

''Misery sells and I know a few people that have died, and a few have been born, so I'm writing about those.''

James - who has just bought a pub - has started the recording process and he's having a ''really good time'' recording as he has stuff things he wants to write about.

He said: ''I am in the studio. I'm having a really good time. I have stuff to write about. I've just bought a pub as well. It's called The Fox & Pheasant, right by Chelsea Football Club.''

James released his debut album 'Back To Bedlam' in 2004.

He then released 'All The Lost Souls' in 2007, 'Some Kind of Trouble' in 2010 and 'Moon Landing' in 2013 before having a four-year break.

The 'Goodbye My Lover' hitmaker has previously said that being ''locked away'' from his family as a youngster at boarding school has been a source of inspiration for his songs.

James - who was at boarding school from the age of seven - said: ''Being sent away to boarding school at seven is as great an inspiration as any songwriter could have - to be taken away from one's family and locked away for 10 years. It does create an incredible intensity of emotion.''