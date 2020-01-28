James Blunt's father is to undergo a potentially life-saving kidney transplant.

The 45-year-old singer admits that his dad, Charles, will undergo surgery on Wednesday (29.01.20) after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease.

James admits ''loads of people'' came forward after he appealed for donors, as he did not have the right blood type to give his own.

James also released a poignant music video for his song 'Monsters', which paid tribute to his ailing father, last month.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', James said: ''He has stage four chronic kidney disease and the remarkable thing about putting this song out, is that so many people have offered kidneys as a result of that.

''Amazingly, he is going in to have a kidney transplant tomorrow.''

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker also revealed that it was difficult filming the video with his ''stoic'' father as it was ''conflicting'' with the military values that Charles, a former army officer, had installed in him.

James explained to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: ''I mean it was tough, everyone was crying on the set apart from my father - who was saying, 'Why are you crying, I'm still here.'

''But for me, I was just really thrilled to have him on film, actually it was amazing. I'll be able to live with that forever.

''It was quite conflicting, because my father is an ex-colonel in the army, helicopter pilot for years and taught me not to cry, and to be crying beside him was strange.''

James had previously appeared on 'Good Morning Britain' in October 2019, pleading for donors to help his father.

He said at the time: ''I've come on here to ask you what blood group you are. Some things have been going on in my life that I needed to write about. My father has not been very well actually.

''He needs a new kidney. And he's a kidney donor. And I've come on here to ask you what blood group you are. If you're an O-positive I'll take it off you.''