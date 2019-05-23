James Blunt thinks the UK ''wouldn't be doing themselves any favours'' if he represented them at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker thinks it would be a bad idea for him to represent the UK at the annual music competition and joked that following Brexit - which will see the UK exit the European Union - they could champion a new show called ''Britvision''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the 64th Ivor Novello Awards held at the Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday (23.05.19), he said: ''I think we wouldn't be doing ourselves any favours by getting me on the stage, but there aren't many benefits to leaving Europe with Brexit, are they?

''Surely if we're out of Europe, we're out of the Eurovision, so this could be the one bonus we've been looking for! That could unite the country and then we could start a new Eurovision called Britvision, so look on the bright side.''

And James has teased that there will be new music on the way soon.

He said: ''I am a musician and I'm writing songs, so watch this space. I've just come off 18 months on the road so I've just washed my clothes and I'm back in the studio. Misery sells and I know a few people that have died, and have been born so I'm writing about those.''

The 45-year-old singer says the Ivor Novello Awards are one of his favourite ceremonies as he admits there is ''something special'' about it.

He said: ''It's a really nice hostility, there's something special about the Ivor's, they're genuine not rigged, and it's a really fun day.''