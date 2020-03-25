James Blunt has quipped that he's doing everyone ''a favour'' by not doing live-streamed concerts.

The hilarious 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker took to Twitter to announce he won't be following in the likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin, Christine and the Queens and John Legend's footsteps by performing virtually from his home during the coronavirus pandemic.

He joked: ''During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I'd do you all a favour and not.''

Meanwhile, James recently said he ''tries to be ''cool'' - but accepts it's ''never'' going to happen.

The 'High' hitmaker - who released his sixth studio album 'Once Upon a Mind' in 2019 - has a tendency to crowd surf at his festival shows, and once even attempted to do so through 50,000 people on a Union Jack inflatable boat, but even when doing stunts like that he says he never ends up looking ''cool''.

He said: ''I'd love to be cool but I'm never gonna get that title.

''The nearest I got to being cool was at Glastonbury and I was ­playing on the Pyramid Stage and I thought I'll crowd surf.

''So I threw myself off the stage and I crowd surfed as the sun was going down at Glasto and I thought you know what, 'I am cool, I am!'

''Then I went back to the stage and I realised it was too high for me to climb back on and there was a man on the stage and I looked into his face and said, 'Help me'.

''I realised he was a BBC TV cameraman broadcasting to the nation. ''Not cool, never going to be.''

The 46-year-old singer has developed a reputation for his amusing and sarcastic messages on Twitter, and James claims that his ability to not take the platform ''too seriously'' has helped him to maintain a healthy relationship with social media.

The 'Cold' singer - who has 1.9 million followers on Twitter - previously explained: ''I don't really care about it so much. I just think that humans should be kind to each other and treat each other nicer.

''But on social media, some people don't. So, I laugh to myself when I'm reading them, and don't take them too seriously.''