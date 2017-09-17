James Blunt plans to address ''things he feels strongly about'' on his next record.

The 'Don't Give Me Those Eyes' hitmaker was encouraged by his pal Ed Sheeran to open himself up on his latest record 'The Afterlove' and he'll be carrying that on when he starts work on his follow-up to 'The Afterlove'.

The 43-year-old singer/songwriter was told by his former producer Tim Rothrock that he could quite easily call it a day after making four successful albums, but he has vowed to carry on making music.

Asked if there will be another record, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Yeah. Well I'm on tour now for 18 months. I suppose I write songs about things that make me feel strongly so we will see what happens along the way.''

Asked if he'll work with Ed again, he said: ''I really enjoyed writing with Ed. Let's wait it out and see, I think we are enjoying touring at the moment. I think both of us are not necessarily in full writing mode at the moment, but we'll see.''

The 'You're Beautiful' star previously said the 'Shape of You' singer made him feel ''uncomfortable'' when they wrote songs together.

The 26-year-old singer had never written material from such a personal point of view until his friend pushed him to go deeper with his feelings.

Discussing 'Make Me Better', a song about James' wife Sofia Wellesley, which Ed co-wrote, the he said: ''It's a song I'm uncomfortable with for that reason. Ed said 'Come on, it's your job, you veil a lot of things', for that reason it was great to work with him.

''He is so open and he dragged me into that space.''