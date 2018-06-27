James Blunt has officially opened his pub in London - just in time for England's big football game against Belgium on Thursday (28.06.18).

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker bought the Fox And Pheasant, near Stamford Bridge in Chelsea, in March after he learnt that it was at threat of demolition and, after a few renovations, the 44-year-old singer feels ready to throw open the doors to the public in the hope of cashing in on the World Cup.

James has reportedly added a retractable glass roof over the beer ­garden so that he can still fit customers in to the boozer to watch the big game should the weather take a turn for the worse, according to The Sun newspaper.

Although the pub doors won't open to the public until tomorrow night, James invited some of his celebrity friends - including Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson - to the establishment's launch party on Tuesday night (26.06.18).

James isn't the first celebrity to open up a pub in the capital as film director Guy Ritchie ran Mayfair's The Punch Bowl, which became a celebrity hot spot, for five years before he decided to sell up in 2013.

Meanwhile, it's not yet known whether James will be behind the bar pulling pints at its opening but he has told friends that he wants to be ''hands on.''

A source said previously: ''James has registered himself as the director of James Blunt Pubs Ltd and is totally committed to the project. It's not just an investment - he wants to be hands on. He's already been boasting that it's going to be a pub full of aristocrats and even royalty.''