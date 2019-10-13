James Blunt's ''biggest fear'' is not having enough beer.

The 45-year-old singer has admitted he would panic if he ran out of the alcoholic beverage, but is confident that ''would never happen'' because his tour manager always makes sure he's fully stocked whilst on tour, and he has plenty of other drinks to keep him going for years to come.

He said: ''My biggest fear is running out of beer. But that would never happen, because my tour manager is amazing. At my holiday house in Ibiza I built a nightclub in the garden and I was sponsored by two vodka firms when we started out. One gave me 500 bottles of vodka. In the first summer I got through 50. I have nine years' worth left - lunacy! Then Ciroc Vodka sponsored me with 400 bottles. I have two decades of booze, so now I actually bathe in it. If anyone needs a bath, come to me.''

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker loves a drink, and says he gets drunk fairly regularly.

He added: The last time I was really drunk was yesterday. I like to start the night with a beer. I have my own pub in Chelsea and we serve a lager called the Fox & Fez, which is really good. Then I have good red wine, then vodka and tonics. If I make it to Jägerbombs I know I've gone too far. But as my father always said, 'Do it, just don't get caught.' ''

James - who is married to Sofia Wellesley, with whom he has two children - likes to stay up late, which helps him do his job as he admits it ''helps to be nocturnal'' in the music industry.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine, the 'Goodbye My Lover' singer said: ''It helps to be nocturnal in this job. I wish there was a pill that took sleeping out of the equation - it's a waste of time. I'm sure it's nice, but it's not for me.''