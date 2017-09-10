James Blunt stole the show at BBC Radio 2 Hyde Park on Sunday night (10.09.17) when he crowdsurfed through 50,000 people on a Union Jack inflatable boat.

The 43-year-old singer performed the biggest hits from his debut 'You're Beautiful' - which he quipped ''a lot of you will probably have been conceived to'' - right up to his Ed Sheeran co-write 'Make Me Better', whilst his wife and baby son watched on from side of stage.

The 'Bonfire Heart' hitmaker previously performed at the festival in 2013, when he was interviewed by the late great presenter and BBC Radio DJ, Sir Terry Wogan - who died in January 2016 - and said he was ''desperately sad'' that he wasn't there this year.

Speaking before he went on stage, he told BANG Showbiz: ''I played this before and it was the day I was interviewed by Sir Terry Wogan. I'm desperately sad not to have him here.''

The evening was topped off with an electrifying set from Take That, who played hits including 'Back For Good', 'Patience' and 'Could It Be Magic', to name a few.

The trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - even busted out their old dance routines, but unfortunately for Mark his tight-fitted suit trousers split at the crotch.

Afterwards, he joked: ''I'm too old for this.''

Later, Blondie took the crowd back a little further to the 80s.

While they indulged in new material, everyone was there to see Debbie Harry sing 'Call Me' and 'One Way Or Another'.

For country pop legend Shania Twain, 52, it was all about 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'.

Not even a downpour of rain was going to get in the way of anyone witnessing a rare performance from the Canadian star, who played her first UK show in 13 years.

Another blast from the past, 80s pop star Rick Astley, ended his 2017 on a high with his final performance of the year.

The 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker has matured like a fine wine and proved as relevant as ever before.

Emeli Sande, Stereophonics and Seth Lakeman with Wildwood Kin performed earlier in the day getting everyone suitably amped for headliners Take That.

You can catch up with the biggest moments on Red Button from Monday 11th to Friday 15th September and watch full sets from other main stage artists on BBC iPlayer.