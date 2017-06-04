James Blunt has dubbed the late Carrie Fisher as an ''incredibly special individual''.

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker was a close friend of the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress - who passed away in December after suffering a cardiac arrest aged 60 - and has said that whilst his recently released album 'The Afterlove' was finished before the star passed, he might record a tribute to her ''in the future''.

He told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''I had already finished the album by the time she died. I might write something in the future. She was an incredibly special individual. The world is a poorer place without her.''

It isn't the first time James, 43, has gushed about his late pal either, as he previously said said he's ''very sad'' his 10-month-old son, whom he shares with his wife Sofia Wellesley, will never get the chance to meet the Hollywood icon.

He said: ''I'm very sad my son won't get to know such a special woman. On a personal level, life won't be nearly as much fun without her on it.''

Meanwhile, James previously dubbed Carrie as a ''hugely bright person'', after the pair struck up an unlikely friendship when his ex-girlfriend Dixie Chassay - whose family are long-time friends of the 'Star Wars' star - introduced them.

He said: ''She was just the most incredible person. She was a hugely bright person and her brain just jumped between subjects and she was an incredible writer and comedian in her own way. Life will definitely not be as much fun now that she's not around.''

Their friendship became stronger when Carrie learnt that James was heading to Los Angeles to record in the US and she kindly invited him to stay with her at her Beverley Hills home.

He recalled: ''I met her in Notting Hill and I said, 'I've got a record deal and I'm moving to LA,' and she said, 'Well you're going to need a place to stay,' and she put me up, and has been really, I suppose, my kind-of, godmother in the States, my landlady definitely. She was a very, very special woman and it's an absolute tragedy that she's gone.''