James Blunt has announced his ''most honest album'' to date.

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker has returned to his roots by recording a collection of deeply personal songs for his upcoming sixth record, 'Once Upon A Mind', just as he did on his 2004 debut LP 'Back To Bedlam'.

He said: ''I think this is the most honest album I have ever made.

'''Back To Bedlam' was similar in that I had been writing those songs for a while about my life experiences at that time, and they came together on my debut.

''And every song on this album represents something that I'm currently going through or have recently experienced.

''It's a very personal record, and I'm proud I can share it.''

The first taste of the record comes in the form of lead single 'Cold', which sees James pour his heart out.

He belts out on one verse: ''And I need a little fire and you're my gasoline

''Light me up, I'm burning, with all these things I feel

I'll always hold this flame for you, but it's naked on the breeze

''So let me in, don't lock me out or cast me out to sea.''

The 'Wisemen' hitmaker previously teased the album will be his ''saddest yet''.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I am a musician and I'm writing songs, so watch this space. I've just come off 18 months on the road so I've just washed my clothes and I'm back in the studio.

''Misery sells and I know a few people that have died, and a few have been born, so I'm writing about those.''

The 45-year-old singer/songwriter will accompany the release of 'Once Upon A Mind' on October 25 with a short UK tour, including a date at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall on April 7, 2020.

'Once Upon A Mind' is James' first studio effort since 2017's 'The Afterlove', which saw him experiment with electronica.

The track-listing for 'Once Upon A Mind' is:

1. 'The Truth'

2. 'Cold'

3. 'Champions'

4. 'Monsters'

5. 'Youngster'

6. '5 Miles'

7. 'How It Feels To Be Alive'

8. 'I Told You'

9. 'Halfway'

10. 'Stop The Clock'

11. 'The Greatest'