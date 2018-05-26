James Blake hates being labelled a ''sad boy''.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter is frustrated that whenever he talks about his feelings in a song, such as new track 'Don't Miss It', the ''unhealthy and problematic'' label is applied to him.

He said in a Twitter statement: ''I'm overwhelmed by the lovely responses to 'Don't Miss It'. But I can't help but notice, as I do whenever I talk about my feelings in a song, that the words 'sad boy' are used to describe it.

''I've always found that expression unhealthy and problematic when used to describe men just openly talking about their feelings. To label it at all, when we don't ever question women discussion the things they are struggling with, contributes to the ever disastrous historical stigmatisation of men expressing themselves emotionally.

''We are already in an epidemic of male depression and suicide. We don't need any further proof that we have hurt men with our questioning of their need to be vulnerable and open. It is only a good thing to talk about what is on your mind.''

And James encouraged his male fans to embrace music that helps them and to open up to their loved ones as he has done.

He said: ''Please don't allow people who fear their own feelings to ever subliminally shame you out of getting anything off your chest or identifying with music that helps you. There is no great victory in machismo and bravado in the end. The road to mental health and happiness, which I feel so passionately about, is paved with honesty.

''Sorry for the 'sad boy' letter but I've seen enough friends drown in this, and almost drowned in it myself because I bottled everything up, afraid of being seen as weak or soft. I now see the great strength, and benefit for those around you in actually opening up. Best, James x (sic).''