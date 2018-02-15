James Bay wants to collaborate with Professor Green after bonding with him at the NME Awards.

The 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker shared a table with the 'Read All About It' rapper at the rock 'n' roll ceremony at O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday night (14.02.18) and it seems the pair got on like a house on fire, as the 26-year-old singer/songwriter was keen to go back and chat with his new friend about working together.

James told NME: ''I've been hanging out with Professor Green.

''We're sat at the same table, what a lovely bloke.''

Asked if he'd like to team up with the 34-year-old Londoner - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - the 'Wild Love' singer said: ''You never know. I don't know yet. I need to get back to the table to talk to him about it.''

In the meantime, fans are still waiting for Pro's new single.

The 34-year-old rapper recently let slip that he has teamed up with a rapper on the song 'Unruly', which will be with his fans ahead of the BRIT Awards on February 21.

The 'Just Be Good To Green' star - whose last record was 2014's 'Growing Up in Public' said: ''The first song I've called 'Unruly', you are the first to hear that.''

Asked what it's about, he laughed: ''Look up the dictionary definition of Unruly.''

Pressed for more details, he added: ''The first single features someone. There is stuff I want to tell you, but soon I promise.''

He also revealed that he found a lot of the writing process challenging because he has touched on ''dark'' and ''hard'' experiences.

He said: ''There are some quite dark and hard moments on the new album, no cold moments, but hard moments. There we some songs I didn't enjoy writing very much but they are probably the ones that will resonate.''

And he teased that the first song will be very ''noisey'' and explosive, with no stone left unturned.

He teased: ''It's noisey. The world 'Unruly' lends itself to, I am not trying to keep anyone happy.''

As for James, he recently made a comeback with new single 'Wild Love', which sees him enter a completely new chapter, experimenting with a fresh sound.