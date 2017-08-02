James Bay is determined his new album will ''eclipse'' his debut record 'Chaos and the Calm'.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter enjoyed considerable success with the album in 2015, but James has high hopes for his new material, too.

He explained: ''I want the next album to eclipse everything the first album did. I'm really excited about the music that I'm making.''

James' new album is likely to be released in 2018, and the musician has been making the most of his time in the studio, having spent the last two years on tour.

Although James relished his time on the road, he is loving the challenge of writing new material.

Speaking to Music Week, he shared: ''We toured ['Chaos and the Calm'] for a very long time and I really enjoyed it.

''The only thing that made me feel a bit negative about it towards the end was that I love those songs, but I really wanted to pepper them with new material. So that's what I'm doing now and I'm having a pretty fantastic time doing it.''

And while James is already missing touring, he said recording new music is a similarly exciting experience.

He explained: ''I miss touring. It's an amazing experience, an amazing adventure. Every day, everything is new. You're playing to new people win a venue you've never seen, in a new town - and every time you wake up, things outside the window are different from how they were before. I do miss it a lot.

''But right now is an equally exciting new journey, making new music. Every time I make new music I always think, I'm going to make a live set out of these new songs soon, and I can't wait to get on the stage and perform them.''