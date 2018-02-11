James Bay's new album is a ''departure'' from his usual music.

The 'Let It Go' hitmaker is gearing up to release his new LP and says it is drastically different from his previous music.

He said: ''It's a departure from what I've done. If I'm not moving forward I'm standing still and standing still is pretty boring. The first album for me was everything from Ryan Adams to Bruce Springsteen and Kings Of Leon, but I loved Prince and Michael Jackson and LCD Soundsystem but it wasn't as relevant to that music.

''So coming out of touring 'Chaos And The Calm', one of the most exciting things for me was being able to really dive head first into those influences and more. I know I'm late to this party but Frank Ocean's 'Channel Orange' is an incredible album,that did loads for me.''

And the 27-year-old singer has dramatically changed his look too.

He added to NME magazine: ''When you make a certain sound and look your thing, it makes it all the more impactful to drop that and start with a new thing. So I cut my hair off and lost the hat. It felt only natural to me to tear that canvas down and put a new one up. That's where so many of my favourite artists, from Bowie to Michael Jackson, they were chameleons and liked to reinvent themselves.''