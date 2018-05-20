James Bay made a vow to keep making music for years to come as he celebrated the release of his second LP, 'Electric Light', at HMV Oxford Street on Friday night (18.05.18).

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter thanked his fans for getting him to where he is today following the epic journey he's been on since releasing his debut album, 'Chaos and the Calm', three years ago.

James treated the intimate room to an acoustic set of 'Just For Tonight', 'Pink Lemonade', 'Wild Love' and 'Us' from the new record, as well as fan favourite, 'Hold Back The River', from the first.

Speaking before his set, James said: ''I know it's been a while.

''Thank you for waiting.

''It's amazing you guys are here for the second album. I will see you on the third, I'll see you on fourth and fifth.

I wouldn't be stood up here without you.''

Afterwards, the chiseled singer signed copies of his album for a long line of fans, many of whom he recognised from the front rows of his gigs around the world.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, James - who now lives in London - admitted that he hasn't been able to go home to Hitchin in Hertfordshire very often since his career took off, saying: ''I don't get back there very much.''

