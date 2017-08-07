James Bay is ''part designer''.

The 26-year-old singer has teamed up with Topman to create a 13-piece collection, and the star is glad he can add another string to his bow after coming up with the designs in the capsule.

Speaking about his latest venture to Metro newspaper, the 'Hold Back the River' hitmaker said: ''A lot of these clothes are based on me putting pen to paper and sketching, so I am part designer.''

The dark-haired musician has also included a head piece in the line because the garment has become part of his ''identity''.

And he thinks it is ''cool'' his signature look has helped him get recognised in the ''first stage of [his] career''.

He added: ''It's been cool the way it's been an identity during the first stage of my career.

And the musician has hinted iconic music legends, including the late Michael Jackson, David Bowie inspired him to have his ''own version'' of a trademark look.

He explained: ''There was a time when Michael Jackson didn't wear a hat. There was a time when Bowie didn't wear an eye patch or have a ginger mullet. I thought I could have my own version.

''I was listening to The Stones, The Faces and David Bowie when I was 15.

''Bands like The Kooks were dressing like the bands I was listening to. That's what I based my look on.''

And James is set for a busy year ahead as he hopes his new tracks will ''eclipse'' his 2015 album 'Chaos and the Calm'.

speaking previously, he said: ''I want the next album to eclipse everything the first album did. I'm really excited about the music that I'm making.''