James Bay is dropping surprise EP 'Oh My Messy Mind' at midnight (09.05.19).

The 'Wild Love' hitmaker sent an email to fans on his mailing list teasing new music is on the way and that he will be returning to Brighton, where he used to study at BIMM music college, to play a stripped back set at The Great Escape Festival on Friday (10.05.19).

The acoustic show will see James debut the new song 'Bad' from the imminent EP and songs from his studio albums 'Chaos and the Calm' and 'Electric Light'.

He said: ''You guys are the first to hear this! I want to show you what I've been working on. Tonight, at midnight, I'm releasing my brand new EP 'Oh My Messy Mind' which includes the brand new single 'Bad'. I can't wait for you all to hear it.''

Offering fans the chance to enter a ballot to win tickets to the special performance, he continued: ''But that's not all! TOMORROW evening, I'm going to be performing a secret acoustic show at The Great Escape Festival and I have a very limited amount of tickets available for you.

''I'm excited to be going back to Brighton, to where I studied music and started out playing open mic nights and busking in the streets!

''I'll be playing some of the new songs from the 'Oh My Messy Mind' EP, plus some from 'Chaos and the Calm' and 'Electric Light'.

Enter the ballot below to win tickets. (sic)''

The 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker released the Julia Michaels collaboration 'Peer Pressure' in February.

The track was the first new music from the British singer/songwriter since his 2018 album 'Electric Light'.

Meanwhile, James will be supporting Ed Sheeran on the European leg of his tour along with Zara Larsson and The Darkness.

The run kicks off with three consecutive nights in Lyon, France, on May 24.