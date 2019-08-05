James Bay has teamed up with The Killers star Brandon Flowers on a new collaboration.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker and the chart-topping US band's frontman have co-written the track 'Easy Distraction' together.

Although it's not yet known who will perform what on the song, which they received help from past collaborators Tommy King and Ariel Rechtshaid on.

In May, James - who has released two studio albums, 2015's 'Chaos and the Calm' and last year's 'Electric Light' - surprised fans with the release of the EP 'Oh My Messy Mind', which features the song 'Peer Pressure' with Julia Michaels.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old star has been supporting Ed Sheeran on his 'Divide World Tour' and he's also done a collaboration with Irish boyband legends Westlife on their upcoming LP 'Spectrum', half of which has been co-written with Ed.

Mark Feehily of the band - also comprised of Shane Filan, Kian Egan an Nicky Byrne - recently revealed as well as the lead single 'Hello My Love', the 'Shape of You' hitmaker also worked with producer Steve Mac on five of the other tracks on the record, which is released on September 6.

He said: ''He's done six songs for the album.

''So effectively half the album.

''One day Ed went in the studio and said 'I just want to write Westlife songs'. It's been a truly organic coupling.''