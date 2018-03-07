James Bay has announced his new album, 'Electric Light', will be released on May 18.

The 27-year-old musician will release his second studio album - which is the follow-up to 2015's chart-topping debut 'Chaos and the Calm' - in two month's time.

Speaking about his record, James said in a press release: ''If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame - while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me. The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. 'Electric Light' came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.''

The album will follow the release of lead single 'Wild Love' - which hit shelves and streaming services on February 8 - and newly released 'Pink Lemonade', which will premiere on Apple Music Beats 1 radio as the station's ''World Record'' on Wednesday (07.03.18).

'Pink Lemonade' showcases James' continued evolution from his first record with a louder sound and transistor guitars, and is being released ahead of his NBC 'Saturday Night Live' debut performance on Saturday (10.03.18).

James' second studio venture was composed in East London's Baltic Studios, and was co-written and co-produced with longtime friend and collaborator Jon Green, before the pair brought onboard Paul Epworth - who previously worked with Adele and Florence and the Machine - to add final production elements to the record.

On top of announcing his album release date, the 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker has revealed plans to tour the UK in June, after selling out his upcoming gig at London's Brixton Electric on March 15 in just minutes.

James will head to London's Roundhouse, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol, Cambridge, Newcastle, and Leicester on his UK tour later this year.

'Electric Light' Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Wasted On Each Other

3. Pink Lemonade

4. Wild Love

5. Us

6. In My Head

7. Interlude

8. Just For Tonight

9. Wanderlust

10. I Found You

11. Sugar Drunk High

12. Stand Up

13. Fade Out

14. Slide