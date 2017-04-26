James Arthur's duet with Nicole Scherzinger was scrapped from his album.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker has revealed the former Pussycat Dolls singer provided the vocals on a verse of his song called 'Let Me Love The Lonely', but

the version with Nicole never made the final cut of his comeback record 'Back from the Edge'.

Speaking about the brunette beauty - who mentored him on the 2012 series of 'The X Factor', which he went on to win - he told Idolator.com: ''Yeah we actually did record a song, but nothing's really happened with it. We just got her to record the second verse [of 'Let Me Love The Lonely'] and to my understanding it was going to be something that we gave away on Spotify. I don't know what happened really.''

The 29-year-old hunk heaped praised on the 38-year-old beauty and says she doesn't get the recognition she truly deserves as a singer.

He said: ''I think she's supremely talented. And she's one of my best friends. She's so good I don't think she gets enough credit for how good she is. She's quality, like genuinely, like a top singer.''

Though nothing came of the track, the still have time to team up in the future, especially with Nicole working on new solo music.

The busty babe teased her three million plus followers on Instagram with a photo of her listening back to her fresh tunes in the studio last month.

Nicole was working late into the night on the music but has spilled no details on the project to her fans.

The accompanying caption read: ''Nothing I love more. #studio #music #latenight #create (sic)''

Following her judging stint on the last series of 'The X Factor', on which she mentored her act Matt Terry to victory, Nicole has been focusing on her own music again.

After the Pussycat Dolls disbanded in 2010, Nicole released solo album 'Killer Love' which featured her number one hit 'Don't Hold Your Breath'.