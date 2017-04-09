James Arthur thinks Zayn Malik and Justin Bieber want to be him.

The former 'X Factor' winner has claimed the two pop superstars have used him as a huge source of inspiration for their own music and suggested their songs mimic his material.

He said: ''I think Justin Bieber and Zayn have both been listening to me a lot and they basically wanna be me.

''There's a couple of tracks of Zayn's where he ad libs.

''I asked Louis Tomlinson whether he's been listening to me and he said 'Yeah, he's been lurking'.''

The 'Can I Be Him' singer - who has previously spoken about how he slept on the streets after his parents split - also took a swipe at the likes of Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding for being able to make it because of the ''support'' they had in their home lives.

He added to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''I'm not saying none of these guys are talented, but people think Ed Sheeran crawled off a couch and lived on the street or something but him, Ellie Goulding... they all come from Suffolk, Surrey, Richmond... they come from support.

''I think Sam Smith's dad got a huge loan or something to help his career.

''Those things can help artists get attention but I guess my song 'Say You Won't Let Go' proved it's about the song.''

The 29-year-old singer is ''done with the tortured soul thing'' and wants to make music ''people can f**k too'' in the future.

And James - who was infamously the subject of a kiss-and-tell story where his lover revealed he kept his socks on during their intimate moments - explained he tried to show his ''vulnerable and honest'' side on his latest album 'Back from the Edge'

He said: ''For this album I had to be vulnerable and honest to let people know I'm not such a bad guy.

''I think the perception was I was this f***ing bad boy who wears socks . . . but I was so f***ed up all the time.''