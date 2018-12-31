James Arthur wants to ''keep growing'' in the New Year.

The 30-year-old singer feels ''it's been a year of growth'' for him and his resolution for the coming 12 months is to continue improving and the 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker thinks his upcoming music can ''only get better''.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''What do I want? Loads of money! Nah I'm joking, [I want] to just to keep growing, I feel like it's been a year of growth for me in many ways so I just hope to keep getting better.

''It's been a good year, it's amazing as well and I've only really put out one or two of my own things.

''The album is still to come and there's still some singles of mine to come so I'm excited, it can only get better.''

As for his upcoming music, the 'Impossible' singer thinks that his latest tracks are a ''good balance'' between his raw acoustic style and the ''shiny pop music'' he made following his rise to fame.

He said: ''Probably the best of what I do, it's a good balance between what I used to do before I was on the 'X Factor' and started making shiny pop music and also some shiny pop music as well.''

Another goal for the singer is a career switch towards acting, and he's already working towards it by taking acting lessons.

He previously said: ''I've taken a couple of acting lessons. I've had people reach out and ask me if I want to come to auditions.''