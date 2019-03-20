James Arthur has got a new tiger tattoo.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker took to social media to show off the new inking on his chest, whilst praising his tattoo artist Clara Sinclair for achieving exactly what he wanted.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Finished this up on the lovely @JamesArthur23 yesterday ... The proof is in the puddin, you can be at the top of your craft and still be an awesome, down to earth human. Thanks for the trust and the great banter. (sic)''

Whilst James replied: ''Look forward to doing more with you! You're the woman to go to for great tattoos and great vibes :) ! (sic)''

The new tattoo features a tiger roaring in the centre, whilst the words, 'All the world's a stage', a line from William Shakespeare's play 'As You Like It', is inked above.

And James' fans also rushed to social media to praise the inking.

One wrote: ''It really looks great, the details, the shadows, the view of the eyes from it, and it looks perfect together with the all the worlds a stage part. And both together suites you wonderful, and is as unique as you are (sic)''

Whilst another fan added: ''The black ink is so crisp and brilliant! Love the shading! 95% done aye? Can't wait to see the finished product! (sic)''

A third shared: ''Gorgeous art on a gorgeous man! Obviously, there were two big talents in that room (sic)''

James previously confessed he ''regrets'' all of his tattoos.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I regret every one of them, yeah. Every single one, yeah.''