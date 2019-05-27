James Arthur thinks it's ''struggle'' for him to get noticed by award shows.

The 31-year-old singer has been in the spotlight since he was crowned champion of singing competition 'The X Factor' back in 2012, and although he's been nominated twice for Single of the Year at the annual BRIT Awards, he's never taken the accolade home.

And now, James has said that while he knows winning the show and having a successful career are ''huge achievements'', he does think he gets overlooked at award shows.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''I won 'The X Factor' six years ago and to still be having hits, I have to remind myself what a huge achievement that is. When you look at the record of people from that show, especially males, I'm proud of how far I've come.

''But then there's a real competitive side to me that wants to be up there and given the accolades that some of the other guys are. I feel like it's more of a struggle for me sometimes, maybe because of where I came from.''

Meanwhile, James could've had an award winning album on his hands when he created a record full of dance tracks, but revealed last year he was scrapping the songs because they were ''too carried away'' from the sound people have come to know and love him for.

He said at the time: ''I made an album full of bangers. I put out You Deserve Better, which I thought was going to sit on the radio and everyone was going to love it.

''It's a great song but I got too carried away from what people really like about me. So I went back to that and kind of evolved it and made it more interesting.''