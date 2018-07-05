James Arthur has branded The Script ''snakes'' after they sued him for copyright infringement.

The 30-year-old singer performed a freestyle rap amidst a cover of Jorja Smith's 'Blue Lights' on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Wednesday (04.07.18), in which he slammed the Irish rock band in reference to their on-going legal battle.

The singer belted out: ''Did you see - those desperate men call for desperate times. But they will never see a single flipping dime of mine.

''I'm dynamite; every single line I write, inspired by life. You can get your lawyers to indict me. You rich fellows that jealous you would spite me.

''You should know I never follow The Script. I rip it up and I flip it; I'm from the gutters of Britain.

I went from nothin' to millions, my fingers up in the system.

''So listen: check to check, check check to count my melody. I'm all up in your business like Ron Jeremy. People keep on telling me I'm meant for the top.

''All the snakes full of jealousy are praying I'll flop.

''You'll do nothin' - except kick on a rock. I'll be so flippin' high I'll be riding with Spock.

I got money, the cars - everything I ever wanted.''

The rap refers to the lawsuit filed by Danny O' Donoghue and co in May, in which they have alleged the 'X Factor' winner's 2016 hit 'Say You Won't Let Go' rips off their 2008 single 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved'.

The band are being represented by Richard Busch - who previously represented Marvin Gaye's estate in a successful lawsuit against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over 'Blurred Lines'.

The 'Impossible' hitmaker has previously insisted there is ''no case'' to answer.

He said last year: ''It's 2017, there's only seven notes in music.

''Every blues song sounds the f***ing same. People get wound up about these things for no reason.''