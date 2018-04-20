James Arthur and Juicy J feature on Marshmello's next single.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker and the 'Dark Horse' rapper - whose real name is Jordan Michael Houston - have teamed up on an as-yet-untitled track, which the marshmallow head-wearing anonymous DJ has teased is dropping ''very soon''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Dropping my next single with @therealjuicyj and @JamesArthur23 very soon (sic)''

James also recently shared on the micro-blogging site how ''excited'' he was to be laying down vocals on a track.

He wrote: ''Recording vocals on an exciting tune today.''

And the 30-year-old singer - who won the ninth series of 'The X Factor' in 2012 - also teased that his follow-up to 2016's 'Back from the Edge' LP is his best yet.

He added: ''Never been more excited about an album as I am about the one I'm making right now (sic)''

The trio's new track follows Marshmello's hit song with Anne-Marie, 'Friends', and it will be James' first new music since last year's 'Naked'.

Meanwhile, the co-writer behind 'Friends', NAATIONS' Nat Dunn, recently revealed Marshmello trusts his collaborators not to reveal his identity.

Nat - who is one half of the Australian house duo along with DJ Nicky Night Time - knows exactly who it is after the trio's studio session because he took off his marshmallow head when they worked together.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Nat said: ''The three of us wrote the song in the studio together.

''He wasn't wearing his helmet, he had it there with him but he wasn't wearing it.''

Asked if they had to sign a contract to say they won't say who it is, she said: ''No, it's all down to trust.''

Speaking about working with 'Heavy' singer Anne-Marie, Nat said: ''Anne-Marie and I just get along really well.

''We had a lot of fun. We wrote the song fairly quickly and just had a good time.''