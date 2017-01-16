James Arthur and Louis Tomlinson are planning to record a song together.

The two pop stars - who both found fame on 'The X Factor' - now share the same management company and have ''talked quite a lot about collaborating.

James is so keen to work with One Direction star Louis, who released his first solo single 'Just Hold On' in December, he has sent him several songs to listen to.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, 28-year-old James said: ''We talked quite a lot about collaborating. I just sent him a lot of tunes as I knew he was on the lookout. He has all my back catalogue.''

Before they could begin discussions about coming together for a song, the 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker had to call Louis to ''clear the air'' due to a Twitter and text message spat they had during which James branded Louis, 25, a ''little b**ch'' and described 1D as nothing more than a ''marketing product''.

Recalling his call to apologise, James said: ''We had a phone conversation to clear the air. He got to see that I was a different person and that helped us bond.''