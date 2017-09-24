James Arthur got ''goosebumps'' when an audience member proposed to his girlfriend during a concert.

The 29-year-old singer loves the stories he's heard about the emotional ways people have connected to his single 'Say You Won't Let Go' and he realised the track was truly ''special'' when he watched the fan pop the question while he was performing it.

He told Billboard: ''It's wild, that's the only way to describe it. It's out of control in a good way. I hear so many good things all the time about what this song has done for people.

''People are getting married to it, falling in love to it, making babies to it -- the full spectrum. So I'm happy to have conceived something like that. I'm an artist and I've made something that people love. That's the goal.

''The best story is something I saw in front of my eyes -- we were performing in London and a guy got up and asked a girl to marry him.

''We kind of all stopped in our tracks and the crowd reacted to it. It was a real goosebumps moment. It was then that I know that the song is really special.''

James - who shot to fame after winning 'The X Factor' in 2012 - made a musical comeback with his album 'Back From the Edge' in 2016, two years after he lost his record deal over a string of controversies, and he now hopes the ''miraculous'' LP will help others who are struggling with adversity.

He said: ''I think it started out being songs for me to help me out of a slump and it then became something that I've felt quite strongly about being a helpful album for people who might be going through some kind of adversity.

''I never thought I would actually make a comeback, so when that happened and the album was a success, it gave the album like 10 times more context and became even more powerful. It's quite miraculous, really.''