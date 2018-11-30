James Arthur has collaborated with Dalton Harris in a bid for a Christmas Number One single.

The former 'X Factor' champion - who had the most successful winner's song in 2012 when 'Impossible' landed more than 1.5 million UK sales - is teaming up with this year's favourite finalist as he seeks his first chart topper of the festive season.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, 200 winner Leona Lewis has recorded a track with Scarlett Lee, while Kaiser Chiefs rocker - and former 'The Voice' coach - Ricky Wilson has teamed up with Anthony Russell.

A source told the publication: '''The X Factor' no longer has a monopoly on the Christmas No1 like in the early days, so this exciting spin on the winner's single will ensure it is in the running.

''James, Leona and the Kaiser Chiefs are friends of the show and were happy to lend their vocals to the winner's singles, even though only one of the records will see the light of day.

''While Dalton, Anthony or Scarlett have to share the glory, the chance to collaborate with one of the country's biggest acts on their first ever release is an added perk.''

The top two performers will get to sing their potential winner's track on the show this weekend, and it could lead to an interesting chart battle over the festive season.

Last year, Ed Sheeran's ballad 'Perfect' topped the rankings, while Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye' collaboration with Sean Paul and Anne-Marie ruled the roost in 2016.

With Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir's rendition of 'A Bridge Over You' landing the top spot the previous year, Ben Haenow was the last 'X Factor' star to hit number one with 'Something I Need' in 2014.