James Arthur didn't feel good enough to date Rita Ora.

The 29-year-old singer suffered from low self-worth when he had a brief fling with the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker shortly after he'd won the 2012 series of UK talent show 'The X Factor', but admits he ''doesn't mind'' himself so much now.

He said: ''The main thing is that you have to like yourself, you have to love yourself. I don't mind myself.

''I think I have the right amount of insecurity to keep my feet on the ground. I don't want to be a big mega star.''

The 'Can I Be Him' hitmaker, who has suffered from addiction and crippling anxiety attacks, has admitted he ''got very lost'' after winning the talent show because he put too much ''pressure'' on himself.

Speaking on 'This Morning', he added: ''I couldn't deal with the pressure. Mainly the pressure I was putting on myself. I wanted to be the best ever 'X Factor' winner there had ever been. I got very lost. I would focus on the negativity. I was still a lost little boy and I didn't know how to cope with it.

''You have to breathe properly and remember where you are. Stay in the moment, own up to your mistakes and speak about them. You have to want to change your lifestyle.''

James recently admitted he ''became a bit of a sl*g'' when he and Rita's relationship came to an end because he started contacting random women on social media and would end up sleeping with many of them.

He said: ''If I'm honest, I became a bit of a slag after Rita. I was chatting to hundreds of women online or on WhatsApp after swapping numbers with them via Twitter, and I started to sleep with so many of them I lost count.

''They were usually the same type - Babestation girls or glamour models. If I saw someone I fancied I'd contact her on social media and tell her blatantly I wanted to have sex.

''It was ridiculously easy. There would be no emotional attachment and it would be just pure sex, and with one or two exceptions that was how it was.''