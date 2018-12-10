James Arthur has started taking acting lessons.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker might have made his name as a musician after winning 'The X Factor' in 2012, but he has admitted a career switch is one of his big dreams and he's already working towards it.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've taken a couple of acting lessons. I've had people reach out and ask me if I want to come to auditions.''

Although James - who is currently working on his latest record - recently teamed up with 'X Factor' winner Dalton Harris on 'The Power of Love', he hasn't made his goal a secret.

He added: ''When people ask me what other goals I've got and what are the ambitions I've got, it's definitely acting.''

It comes after the 30-year-old star landed a cameo as himself in popular Brazilian soap opera 'O Tempo não Para' ('Time Doesn't Stop').

The surprise role came after his hit song 'Naked' played in one of the scenes of the programme and proved popular with bosses.

News James is taking acting lessons comes after he revealed his plans to break into movies.

The British star thinks his troubled past, which saw him struggle with suicidal thoughts after being dropped from Simon Cowell's Syco label in 2013, and his battle with a drug addiction, will allow him to take on a range of different roles.

He said previously: ''I want to become a Hollywood film star. I genuinely would love to be in some movies. I am a massive film geek and I love movies.

''I have been through, and seen so many dramas and traumas, and been in so many situations that I can probably interpret a few different characters.''