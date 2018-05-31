James Arthur ''assumes everyone is bisexual''.

The 30-year-old musician has weighed in on the criticism surrounding Rita Ora's new single 'Girls' - which was slammed for ''exploiting'' bisexuality in its lyrics, despite Rita insisting she was writing from experience - and says he isn't surprised by the star's sexuality, as in this day an age he says ''most girls fancy other girls''.

He said: ''I did see that there was quite a bit of backlash for the song. I respect people shedding light and standing up for the LGBT community - that's a great thing.

''If that's what it is, you know, and not an attempt for publicity, then fair play. I kind of assumed everyone is bisexual these days. I think most girls I know fancy other girls, it's not something unusual in 2018.

''So Rita saying I kissed a girl doesn't make me step back in amazement. It doesn't shock. Each to their own, that's great.''

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker has admitted he doesn't ''feel the urge'' to explore relationships with his own sex, but insists he can ''appreciate a handsome man''.

He added to The Sun's bizarre column: ''What percentage do I have to be to appreciate a good-looking man? I definitely think a lot of guys are handsome. I don't feel the urge to act upon it but I can appreciate a handsome man for sure.''

James' comments come after Rita - who recorded her new single alongside Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B - received backlash from the LGBT community when it was claimed the lyrics to her song exploited bisexuality.

Recently, Charli XCX leapt to the singer's defence, insisting the song was written using a ''valid'' experience Rita had had with a female.

She said: ''I know from when Rita invited me to be a part of the song, this song was about a specific experience that she had with a woman.

''I know that Rita's had extremely meaningful relationships with both men and women. She really does have every right to tell her story because she's not doing it from an exploitative viewpoint: she's been with women and had relationships with women. She's had relationships with men too. I don't understand why her story is less valid than anybody else's.''