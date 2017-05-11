James Arthur hopes his self-help book about his struggle with mental illness will help other sufferers.

The 29-year-old singer recently revealed his plans to release a new tome and he has now revealed that it will be called 'Back To The Boy' and that it documents his daily battle with anxiety.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker hopes he will inspire other people with mental health issues to continue to live their lives and achieve their dreams as he is an example that anything is possible through all the ''crazy'' stuff he does such as giving interviews, which he admits he is ''uncomfortable'' with.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Lorraine' on Thursday (11.05.17), James shared: ''I am doing a memoir, not your typical my story autobiography. I wanted to tie in my struggle with mental illness. It's called 'Back To The Boy' and the boy represents the vulnerability and represents the mental illness and the depression and it is kind of a thread throughout the story.

''I want to let people know that if I can do all these crazy things where I am talking about myself, talking to people like yourself and doing all this promo, stuff that I am not super comfortable with. You can do it.''

However, the hunky pop star - who released his first book, 'James Arthur, My Story: The Official X Factor Winner's Book', shortly after he won the 'The X Factor' in 2012 - insists just because he is sharing his story and advice that doesn't make him a ''life guru''.

On turning his life around, he added: ''I am trying. I am not saying I am some guru of life now that I am reformed and rehabilitated. I still struggle. I think positivity is really important. That is where I am at at the moment. I am trying to be as positive as I can.''

James admits that six months ago he thought his career was ''over'' - after previously being dropped from Simon Cowell's Syco label , wanting to commit suicide and battling with drug addiction - but now he is back on his feet and is about to embark on a tour of America with OneRepublic.

He said: ''I am doing a tour with OneRepublic, which is just mind-blowing. This time six months ago I didn't know where I was going, I felt like things were over.''

Although he is living a much more positive life, James says anxiety still affects him every day.

He said: ''Anxiety is something that is very close to my heart as well, it is something I suffer with daily.

''Music can really help that ... It is cathartic for me, so if it helps other people that is amazing.''

However, he knows what sets him off and finds listening to music therapeutic.

He said: ''I am getting a lot better. I think the most important thing for anyone who has anxiety is being aware of the triggers.

''There are triggers everywhere for me, a lot of things can trigger my anxiety.

''Just to be above them and be aware of them is very important.

''I've always had a bit of a nervous disposition and the way I've channeled that is through listening to music and I think that is the same for a lot of people.''