James Arthur has donated £500 to the family of a man who was found dead in a river after a night out.

The 30-year-old singer reached out after hearing the ''tragic'' news of 22-year-old Luke Jobson, who went missing in Yarm, Stockton-on-Tees, North East England, on Friday (25.01.19), only for his body to be found on Monday (28.01.19).

A fan tweeted James - who hails from nearby Redcar - to alert him to the news and a GoFundMe campaign set up in the trainee engineer's memory and he replied: ''This is tragic news I will be donating for sure. RIP young man.''

A post on the campaign page shows a £500 donation in the name of the 'Say You Won't Let Go' singer.

James' generosity comes after Manchester United soccer star Luke Shaw gave £15,000 to the campaign earlier this week.

The 23-year-old sportsman had previously retweeted an appeal from police asking for witnesses to come forward.

At present, the GoFundMe page has raised almost £59,000 - far more than the £2,000 target set.

The fundraising page reads: ''On behalf of everyone, we would like to thank you all for your help and support over the last few days in the search for Luke who has sadly lost his life over the weekend.

''Luke was a popular, funny and infectious lad who could light up any room with his contagious smile.

''We would like to make a donation page to help raise funds together for his family whilst they are going through this difficult time. Any donations welcome.''

Six teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to Luke's death.