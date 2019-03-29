James Arthur has donated £1,000 to a terminally ill fan after he was forced to pull out of his Teenage Cancer Trust show due to ''crippling anxiety''.

The 31-year-old musician was due to perform at a charity show for the Teenage Cancer Trust at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday (28.03.19) night, but pulled out just hours before he was due on stage as he admitted he has been suffering from poor mental health.

And after cancelling his performance, James made a £1,000 donation to a GoFundMe page set up for Jade Davis, on which she listed the 10 things she'd most like to do in her life, including meeting James.

Jade, 23, suffers with Type 1 Chiari Malformation, which pushes the lower part of the brain into the spinal canal and means she cannot work, cook, or shower on her own.

Following his donation, Jade took to Twitter to post a screenshot of her GoFundMe page showing his generosity, and wrote: ''What an amazing man @JamesArthur23 (sic)''

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker had told his fans he was pulling out of the charity concert for the sake of his mental health, which he says has been ''badly affecting'' him for ''days''.

On Twitter, he wrote: ''I'm deeply sorry to announce that I'm going to have to pull out of the Teenage Cancer Trust performance tonight.

''I have been feeling crippled by anxiety and poor mental health over the past few days and it's badly affecting me. I simply cannot perform tonight.''

James then apologised to the Teenage Cancer Trust for dropping out of the show, and declared he is ''looking to get help'' from a professional for his mental health.

He added: ''I would like to profoundly apologise to the amazing Teenage Cancer Trust team, to all that have bought tickets to see me and to the boys from Take That, it was a dream to be able to perform alongside them but devastatingly I cannot perform this evening.

''I promise I will make it up to you and I'm looking to get help for this x''