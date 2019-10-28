James Arthur refused to write about himself on his latest album.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker - who won 'The X Factor' in 2012 - released his third record 'You' on October 18, and he admitted there was a conscious decision to focus his lyrics on his fans and friends instead.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''The theme of the album is that it is about you, it is for the fans or anyone but me.

''Before with my last album it was very autobiographical and personal. Although there is some personal stuff on 'You', I am trying to look at it from your point of view, the view of the listener and not mine.

''I am just sick of talking about myself and my life all the time, so I want the listeners and the fans to feel like they own this, the words.''

The 31-year-old singer - whose new album is the follow-up to 2016's 'Back From The Edge' - also wanted to embrace a diverse range of styles in his music, and he thinks the LP reflects the variety in his own influences.

He said: ''I have a lot of different styles of music on this album, we eased our way into it with 'Falling Like The Stars' with a classic kind of James Arthur sound.

''If you listen to it then you hear all of my influences, and all of that stuff people enjoyed on 'The X Factor.' ''

Meanwhile, James recently admitted that he'll likely jump careers and move into acting once he's satisfied his thirst for playing arenas with ''a few more'' tours.

He explained: ''I feel like I have a lot more in me. I'd like this record to be a No.1, sell out a couple more arena tours then maybe call it a day and move into acting.''