The Say You Won’t Let Go star was caught on camera breaking the speed limit in his silver Mercedes in west London in June (16) and he failed to respond to a police request to inform them who was driving.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the driver's identity in November (16) and the case was adjourned until Monday (09Jan17), when magistrate Clive Bruton gave him six penalty points and banned him from driving for six months.

He had already dodged a driving ban in December, 2015 when his penalty points totalled 15, which he had accumulated for speeding in 2014 and for failing to tell police who was driving on two occasions in 2015.

The X Factor U.K. winner wasn't present at Willesden Magistrates' Court in London when Bruton also slapped him with a $2,400 (£2,000) fine and $310 (£255) in court costs and fees.