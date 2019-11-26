Jameela Jamil has joked Ted Danson ''tried to kill'' her by making her start jogging, because her first jog saw her risking her life.
Jameela Jamil has joked Ted Danson ''tried to kill'' her by making her start jogging.
The 'Good Place' star has jokingly accused her co-star of plotting to kill her, after she decided to take up jogging when she was influenced by Ted, and ended up having a horrific experience involving a beehive.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she explained: ''A doctor once told me I'm clinically weak, which isn't a condition, it's just sad. But Ted noticed that I was fatigued and yet was running circles around me. And he's 40 years older than me! I started trying to jog because of him. And the first time I tried, I almost died!''
But when Jameela took to the streets on her first ever jog around Los Angeles, she ran into a spot of bother when she angered a beehive, and was forced to run into oncoming traffic to avoid the fierce insects.
She added: ''I'm jogging, I stop because of the traffic. I'm listening to Beyoncé very loud. And I guess because I'm very tall, I have disturbed a branch on the tree.
''What I don't know is - and I find this out as kind of a cloud of black descends upon me - that there's a beehive on that tree.
''And I had very much so p***ed off the beehive that are now all over me, so I just start running into traffic. That is my natural instinct to run into six lanes of traffic. I run in, a car hits me. Yeah, I get knocked over by a car. I've just started filming 'The Good Place', by the way. But the car's, thankfully, slowing down because it sees a woman covered in a perm of bees, so they hit me while slowing down.''
Jameela then led the bees to the smoking area of a taco bar, where she was finally able to free herself.
She said: ''There are people standing outside smoking, and I think to myself - and it's terrible when you're in a moment of emergency to realise what an awful person you are - but I looked at those people smoking and I was like, 'You already don't care about your lives, so I'm gonna run at you with these bees.' ''
And she added of Ted: ''He tried to kill me!''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...