Jameela Jamil has joked Ted Danson ''tried to kill'' her by making her start jogging.

The 'Good Place' star has jokingly accused her co-star of plotting to kill her, after she decided to take up jogging when she was influenced by Ted, and ended up having a horrific experience involving a beehive.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she explained: ''A doctor once told me I'm clinically weak, which isn't a condition, it's just sad. But Ted noticed that I was fatigued and yet was running circles around me. And he's 40 years older than me! I started trying to jog because of him. And the first time I tried, I almost died!''

But when Jameela took to the streets on her first ever jog around Los Angeles, she ran into a spot of bother when she angered a beehive, and was forced to run into oncoming traffic to avoid the fierce insects.

She added: ''I'm jogging, I stop because of the traffic. I'm listening to Beyoncé very loud. And I guess because I'm very tall, I have disturbed a branch on the tree.

''What I don't know is - and I find this out as kind of a cloud of black descends upon me - that there's a beehive on that tree.

''And I had very much so p***ed off the beehive that are now all over me, so I just start running into traffic. That is my natural instinct to run into six lanes of traffic. I run in, a car hits me. Yeah, I get knocked over by a car. I've just started filming 'The Good Place', by the way. But the car's, thankfully, slowing down because it sees a woman covered in a perm of bees, so they hit me while slowing down.''

Jameela then led the bees to the smoking area of a taco bar, where she was finally able to free herself.

She said: ''There are people standing outside smoking, and I think to myself - and it's terrible when you're in a moment of emergency to realise what an awful person you are - but I looked at those people smoking and I was like, 'You already don't care about your lives, so I'm gonna run at you with these bees.' ''

And she added of Ted: ''He tried to kill me!''