Jameela Jamil has apologised for sounding like a ''preachy w***er''.

The 'Good Place' actress has admitted she gets ''very riled up'' by the issues that she's passionate about - such as gender inequality and celebrities promoting weight loss products - and can't contain her fury.

She said in a video posted to Twitter: ''I just wanted to say sorry if I ever come across like a preachy w***er when I'm off on one of my rants about gender inequality.

''Especially when it comes to beauty standards, because they are f***ing ridiculous for women, and they are worse for women then they are for men, and I sometimes get very riled up.

''I'm also reading hundreds of letters a day from young people who send me very personal letters about how they feel suicidal or anxious or depressed or they can't leave the house because they feel too ugly because they can't achieve complete perfection.

''Which is what society and social media and fashion has told them is expected of them. So watching the worth of young people being diminished before they've even had a chance to work out who they are just makes me feel furious.''

And the 33-year-old star understands how her ''tone'' could be perceived differently to the way she intends.

She continued: ''Then I go off on one and I don't remember to think about how my tone is being perceived...

''How you all aren't in the room with me seeing that I'm speaking from a place of love and passion and concern that you will make the same mistakes that I've made.

''I've spent 20 years of my life having an eating disorder and having the lasers and using the creams and drinking the detox tea and s****ing fire as a teenager. I would s*** fire drinking these detox products that I now fight against.

'''Everything that I talk about negatively is stuff that almost always I've done myself, that I've made the mistake of putting my body through or my mind through that I'd like to just stop you from doing. ''

But Jameela just wants to be a ''voice in the chaos'' that could help people not make the mistakes she did.

She said: ''No-one ever told me that I didn't have to, everyone told me that I should, and encouraged me to do so. I would like to just try to be a voice in the chaos that just tells you you don't have to, and we don't have to think our entire worth is wrapped up in this s**t.''

And the star admitted she has ''made mistakes'' and promised to ''work on'' her tone so people don't feel judged by her.

She said: ''It wasn't meant to be me judging you, I never judge you, I wouldn't have the right to, I've made more mistakes than any of you probably ever will.

''I've wasted more money and time and opportunities for happiness than many people in this world. I will work on my tone and make sure that I don't sound like I'm telling you what to do.

''I'm just begging you not to make certain mistakes that I have, but you're gonna do whatever you're going to do, and I'm constantly learning. So yeah, sorry.''