Jameela Jamil has hit out at Khloe Kardashian again for promoting weight loss shakes.

The 'Good Place' star has taken aim at the 35-year-old reality star - as well as several other public figures - in the past for promoting products on social media that claim to help shed weight, and she has now posted yet again to slam the star after she promoted a weight loss shake on Twitter.

Khloe posted a picture of herself on the platform and captioned it: ''#ad Ok... I've posted with @flattummyco's Shakes in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist, but THESE SHAKES WORK to help your tummy get back to flat. Trust me guys... Go get 25% off the same Shakes I drink (sic)''

And Jameela, 33, hit back to claim Khloe is promoting ''eating disorder culture''.

She quoted Khloe's tweet and added: ''Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah. (sic)''

Jameela also posted a screenshot of the interaction on Instagram, where she asked if the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was desperate for the cash from her sponsored post.

She wrote: ''IS SHE POOR? (sic)''

Meanwhile, the presenter and activist - who has also shamed Amber Rose, Cardi B, and Iggy Azalea - previously said she has a ''moral responsibility'' to call out celebrities for their promotional posts, has no qualms about publicly slamming those who champion the weight loss products.

She said: ''I'm not nervous to call anyone out. I think people are just scared and greedy. I think girls, in particular, are scared because we're always told to not be unlikable, and not to be difficult, and to be perfect. I would like to, hopefully, be a force of change in that [and] show people that sometimes you have to be scary, and you have to be intimidating, and you have to be bold, and you have to be unlikable in order to protect yourself and to protect other people. It's like a moral responsibility. More people should be doing this. I'm doing the bare minimum, and everyone else should be doing the same.''