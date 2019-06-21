Jameela Jamil has slammed Amber Rose for promoting ''flat tummy products for pregnant women'' on social media.

The 33-year-old actress is becoming known for hitting out at stars who promote detox teas on their Instagram accounts, and she has now taken aim at a post made by model Amber Rose - who is currently pregnant with her second child - in which she promoted Flat Tummy Co.'s Organic Pregnancy Tea.

Posting a screenshot of Amber's Instagram post on her Twitter, Jameela wrote: ''''FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR... PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved? Are we... f***ing... KIDDING? @US_FDA.''

But it seems Jameela may have gotten the wrong idea, as Amber's Instagram post claims the product is not a detox tea despite being sold by Flat Tummy Co., and is instead supposed to help reduce nausea in expectant mothers.

Amber's post read: ''This is not a detox tea - it's specially designed to help reduce occasional nausea and support digestion during pregnancy. Haters stop riding the bandwagon and think for yourselves.''

The 'Good Place' star recently said she hopes celebrities - including Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B - will ''change and do better'' after she called them out for promoting weight loss products.

She said: ''I don't cancel the Kardashians or Iggy Azalea or Cardi B. I'm not canceling them, I'm reprimanding them. It's fine to call someone out, because you're offering them the opportunity of changing and doing better.

''They're selling products that they're not announcing the side effects of on their posts. They're selling products with bold claims of abilities with weight loss and aesthetic differences. They are attributing their aesthetic, which is down to a trainer, a chef, a dietitian, photoshop and surgery to a powder that you buy over the internet.

''They don't drink them. I don't even know if these people really take these products. They definitely can't know what's in them, because you would never recommend that to a 13-year-old.''