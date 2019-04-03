Jameela Jamil says there's ''hope'' after Khloe Kardashian deleted a post promoting a weight-loss drink.

The 33-year-old model previously branded the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star ''irresponsible'' for promoting Flat Tummy Co. meal replacement shakes on her Instagram but the 'Good Place' actress is pleased to see the 'Revenge Body' host has now removed the post.

Alongside a screenshot of Khloe's Instagram page, she wrote: ''Oh look. Khloe deleted her diet shake post...There is hope after all... (sic)''

Commenting on Khloe's post earlier this month, Jameela said: ''If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product ... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy.

''Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration ... Then I guess I have to.

''It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance, that's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this. (sic)''

Earlier this week, the reality star addressed the comments in a New York Times interview and claimed she doesn't employ a chef and always share her workouts on social media for those who can't afford a personal trainer.

She said: ''Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here's the move.''