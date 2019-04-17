Jameela Jamil says it is her ''moral responsibility'' to call out celebrities that promote weight loss products.

The 'Good Place' star has no qualms about publicly slamming other celebrities who champion weight loss and detox products.

She told People magazine: ''I'm not nervous to call anyone out. I think people are just scared and greedy. I think girls, in particular, are scared because we're always told to not be unlikable, and not to be difficult, and to be perfect. I would like to, hopefully, be a force of change in that [and] show people that sometimes you have to be scary, and you have to be intimidating, and you have to be bold, and you have to be unlikable in order to protect yourself and to protect other people. It's like a moral responsibility. More people should be doing this. I'm doing the bare minimum, and everyone else should be doing the same.''

Jameela previously admitted there is ''hope'' after Khloe Kardashian deleted a post promoting a weight-loss drink.

Under the original post, where she was promoting Flat Tummy Co. meal replacement shakes, she said: ''''If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product ... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration ... Then I guess I have to. It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance, that's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this. (sic)''