Jameela Jamil's boyfriend is a ''hot, talented stalker.''

The 34-year-old actress has admitted she and her man James Blake, whom she's been with since 2015, became ''fast friends'' after they hit it off when they were both radio DJs at the BBC and he went on to follow her to the US in 2014.

Speaking to Playboy magazine, she said: ''We met because we were both radio DJs at the BBC, and we became fast friends.

''I was moving to Los Angeles, and he told me he was also moving there.

''That was a f***ing lie. He was like, 'No way. Me too.' The lyrics of his song 'I'll Come Too' are explicitly about us getting to know each other, almost like a diary entry. Because for a minute I was like, 'Oh, I might actually go to New York,' and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I might also go to New York.'

''He's just a hot, talented stalker.''

The 'Good Place' star - who was abused when she was younger and raped when she was 22 - has a ''fantastic'' sex life with James, 31, because he makes her feel ''safe''.

She explained: ''I consider our sex life something sacred. What I will say is it's fantastic, and he makes me feel safe in every single way as a person.

''My whole life, I was missing someone who would just make me feel safe. If you're an abuse victim, the number one thing that can unlock your truest sexuality and humanity is just someone who makes you feel that way.

''That's the time when you can most engage with who you really are and what you really want. That's the thing he does every single day. I realise that whenever he's not in the house, there's a part of me that doesn't even recognise that I don't feel safe until he walks back in again, and it's like a light switches back on.

''Before him, I'd always felt that being needed was a burden. Now I'm okay with him needing me, and I'm okay with needing him. I was a very lonely child. I was deaf until I was 12. I lived in silence for a lot of my life. I didn't have friends when I was younger, and I'm not super close with all of my family. I was very good at not needing anyone and being self-sufficient. I was almost smug about that--I thought I was Neo in 'The Matrix'. I don't know what the f**k I was doing, and it made me unhealthy and weird. I'd never felt family until him, so it's nice to be accountable and responsible for someone else. I used to consider it a triggering burden, but with him I'm just all too happy to do it, and vice versa.''