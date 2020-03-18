Jameela Jamil had an abortion because she was ''mentally unwell''.

The 'Good Place' actress revealed last year she'd had a termination when the state of Georgia passed a controversial law banning the procedure once a foetal heartbeat is detected, and she's faced a lot of unpleasant tweets as a result of her confession, which she thinks is because people ''can't handle'' the fact she made the decision without being in a state of ''emergency''.

Jameela candidly admitted she fell pregnant after she ''got failed'' by two forms of contraception and then had an abortion because she wasn't ''in the mood'' to raise a child she wasn't ready for.

She said: ''My Twitter feed is a hot mess of people telling me they love my foetus. I'm like, No, you don't. You don't know me, you f***ing creep.

''People can't handle that I wasn't in an emergency. I wasn't a 12 year old; I wasn't a rape victim or an incest victim. I was just 26 and mentally unwell.

''Condom broke, morning-after pill didn't work. Got failed twice in one day by contraception and then didn't want to be pregnant because I was mentally unwell--I have a chronic illness.

''I wasn't in the mood for 19 years of fear and responsibility--and 10 months of my body and my mind and my hormones changing, and all the pain and discomfort that comes with a pregnancy I wasn't ready for.

''And I wasn't in the right relationship. It was just all wrong, so I protected myself. And I'd do it again.''

The 34-year-old star - who is in a relationship with musician James Blake - thinks people who don't understand her decision simply ''don't respect'' women's rights and have particular ideas of how females should behave.

Asked why she thinks it can be hard for people to hear, she told Playboy magazine: ''Because they don't respect women's rights.

''Also, I think it has a lot to do with how you grew up. Mothers are seen predominantly in the role of nurturer, and there's nothing wrong with that. That's great. Being a housewife and a mother is an incredibly noble role in the world. But you then look at all women only as that.

''It's like if you watch a lot of porn, after a while you start to look at all women as something that's going to suck or f**k.''